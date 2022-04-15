Symphony to bring Torres, Brahms to stage

The Central Ohio Symphony will present the fourth concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in Gray Chapel on the Ohio Wesleyan campus. Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos will lead the orchestra in performing the second installation of the Symphony’s “Play It Again” project as well as two works by Johannes Brahms.

The Symphony debuted its NEA and Ohio Arts Council funded project, “Play It Again,” in March. At this concert, the audience will hear “Fall Reverie” by central Ohio composer Michael Rene Torres and featuring clarinetist Nancy Gamso as the soloist. This is the second performance of the work, in keeping with the project’s goal of giving new music a second or third playing after its debut.

“Both Michael and Nancy have strong local and regional ties,” said Executive Director Warren Hyer. “Michael is faculty at the OSU School of Music and Nancy was on faculty at Ohio Wesleyan and previously soloed with the orchestra. Michael will be at the performance to give the audience an overview of “Fall Reverie” before Nancy and our musicians perform it. We are excited to bring this piece to the stage.”

Two works by Brahms complete the rest of the program. The orchestra will perform “Tragic Overture,” one of only two overtures he wrote, and Symphony No. 1, one of the most popular symphonies ever written.

“Brahms is important in the orchestral world for demonstrating that a symphony composition was not dead,” explained Hyer. “After Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, many critics declared that there was limited future in writing stand-alone symphonies because any would fall short of the 9th. Brahms proved them wrong with his first symphony.”

As with all concerts this season, the Symphony will be offering free shuttle service from the parking lots on South Henry Street at Selby Stadium to the rear lower door of Gray Chapel. The shuttle service, which is being funded by a grant from SourcePoint, will begin one hour before the performance and end one hour after.

“This is a way for our audience, especially those with more mobility issues, to arrive safely and easily and avoid extensive construction areas near Gray Chapel,” said Hyer.

The Symphony will continue to put the safety of its audience and musicians first. Masks are required of all concertgoers, including children over the age of 3, and must be worn at all times in the building.

For more information about the concert, visit the Symphony website at www.centralohiosymphony.org or call the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

