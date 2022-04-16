Arbor Day Foundation recognizes city

Delaware was named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

This is the 41st consecutive year the City of Delaware has received Tree City USA honors.

Delaware will mark the occasion with a tree planting at Hayes High School on April 29 at 10 a.m.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Delaware ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, pat1icipation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption, help with the overall cooling of a city and increase property values. Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members.

The city of Delaware is an Ohio Magazine Best Hometown, a Money Magazine Top 50 Best Place to Live in America and boasts an award‐winning downtown. Learn more at delawareohio.net.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

