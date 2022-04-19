Berlin Township upgrades website

Berlin Township recently upgraded its website, part of a flurry of spring activity.

“The new Berlin Township website is live!” it was announced March 18 on Facebook. “The upgraded site is built to make township information readily accessible for residents!”

Among the features, the site is more user-friendly for those using devices such as mobile phones and tablets. It is accessible and ADA compliant. Text can be translated into more than 80 different languages, and there are share options to social media platforms. “Be sure to check our lower-left corner icon where anyone can adjust font size, contrast, view dyslexic friendly font, and more! … Make sure to check back often for important township news and updates!” the township said.

On the new website, www.berlintwp.us, visitors can click a link for the spring newsletter, issued earlier this month. In the newsletter, Trustee Meghan Raehll was credited for completing the redesign.

The website also notes open positions within the township. Current postings are for a part-time zoning inspector, a Zoning Commission alternate, and volunteers for the Architectural Review Board and Audit Committee.

On April 16, the township held an Easter egg hunt for children ages 1-10 at Fire Station 390, 2708 Lackey Old State Road. Last fall at the fire station, an open house was held. Trustee Chairman Ken O’Brien wrote in the newsletter, “I was honored to present Larry Buell, our cemetery sextant, with a plaque to commemorate his 60 years of work for the township … We hope he continues for many more years to come.”

Also honored at the open house was Craig Hall, who recently retired as fire chief, but is staying on as a lieutenant, O’Brien wrote. Adam J. Miller is the new fire chief.

O’Brien concluded his “Letter from the Chairman” section of the newsletter on the state of the township by writing, “Berlin Township is in an excellent state. The township has grown and is in a position to innovate without going into debt. The township has prided itself in the past in having the funding in place before committing to new services. The growth of the township has its disadvantages, but it does allow us to meet the needs of the residents without asking for new taxes. I do believe that if residents want new services and find the funding for those services, that I as a servant to the voters should consider those services. That is not to say I support them, but that I, and the board should seriously consider those services and the funding sources necessary to implement them.”

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

