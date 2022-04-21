O’Keefe Scholarship available through SWCD

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is accepting applications for the annual Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship.

O’Keefe was born and raised in Delaware County and loved farming. The scholarship honors his lifelong commitment to agriculture and is open to students who wish to pursue a degree in agriculture or natural resources.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded for the 2022/2023 academic year based on the following criteria:

• Applicants must be a Delaware County resident, or have graduated (or be graduating) from one of the Delaware County public or private high schools;

• Applicants must have achieved at least a 2.5 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale; and

• Applicants must be entering their freshman year as a full-time student at a two or four-year accredited college, technical school or university.

Details, including the application, are available on the Delaware SWCD’s website or by calling 740-368-1921. A selection committee will review all applications received by May 10 and announce the recipient at the end of May.

Submitted by the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

