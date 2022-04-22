Democrats promoting community involvement

The Delaware County Democratic Party is encouraging residents to take part in events across the county to promote the shared value of community. Coinciding with Earth Day, the party is promoting a list of events focused on community, kindness, education and more occurring during the upcoming weekend and encouraged all county residents to take part.

“Our community has been through difficult times lately, but we Democrats will help to deliver better things for everyone in Delaware County,” said Peg Watkins, party chair. “This weekend, we will support a clean and healthy environment, honest representation of our history, celebrating the diversity of our immigrant nation, and equal opportunity to live the American Dream.”

The following is a list of events and activities the party is encouraging people to take part this weekend:

Saturday, April 23

• Stratford Ecological Center, Sheep & Llama Shearing, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Learn how to shear sheep and llamas!

• Olentangy Local Schools ONE Community Conference, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 pm

An event encouraging diversity, equity, and inclusion in our schools and our community. Keynotes from students about their experiences.

• Main Street Delaware Clean Your Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon

Help clean up downtown Delaware and keep our community beautiful.

• Delaware County District Library (Orange Township), Learn about Darshana, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Learn about Hindu Americans through a nationwide traveling exhibition.

Ongoing needs

• Unity Community Baby Shower

Collection of new or unused baby items for families in need ending April 30. The Unity Community Center is located at 50 Ross St. in Delaware. For more information, call 740-362-7611.

• People in Need (PIN) Donations

Donations and volunteers are welcome at any time. PIN is located at 138 Johnson Drive in Delaware. For more information, call 740-363-6284.

The party also reminds voters that early voting is open for the May 3 primary and to check the Democratic Slate Card before heading to the polls.

Submitted by the Delaware County Democratic Party.

