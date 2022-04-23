Commissioners announce new hire

The Delaware County commissioners announced Monday that Tyler D. Lane will be joining the County’s Economic Development Department as an administrator.

Lane, who has been an assistant prosecutor with the County Prosecutor’s Office since 2019, will begin his new position May 2. He will be replacing Rob Platte, who leaves the county May 6 to become township administrator for Jersey Township in Licking County.

“While we are certainly sad to see Rob go, we recognize it is a great opportunity for him and wish him well,” said Delaware County Administrator Tracie Davies. “And we know that adding Tyler to our team will position us well for the future. He has already worked with us on a number of economic development initiatives and partnerships, including our revolving loan fund and Finance Authority, and this experience will enable him to hit the ground running.”

Lane, who is a Delaware County resident, is a graduate of Capital University and earned his law degree from Ohio Northern University. Prior to his work for County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, he worked as an attorney in the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Office of Chief Legal Counsel and in private practice with an emphasis on business contracts and civil litigation. He has also served as an assistant coach for the Olentangy Berlin High School football team.

“I am privileged to follow Rob as the county’s economic development administrator,” Lane said, “and I look forward to working more in-depth on the county’s economic development initiatives and projects — though I will surely miss working with the dedicated public servants in the Prosecutor’s Office and serving the community as an assistant prosecutor.”

The county is working with a search firm to hire a new economic development director, to whom Lane will report. The Economic Development Department is a key resource for current and future business owners, developers and site selectors, and has played a critical role in the creation of the Creekside Business Park and the Berlin Business Park.

For more information about the Delaware County Economic Development Department, go to https://economicdevelopment.co.delaware.oh.us/.

