DCDL announces hire of new branch manager

The Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, April 19, in a regular meeting at the Delaware Main Library.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Molly Meyers LaBadie announced that Shari Bowers will be the branch manager of the new Liberty Branch Library, which will open sometime this fall. Bowers joins the Delaware County District Library after working as an adult services manager in the Ritter Public Library and a former branch library manager with the Dayton Metro Library system. Bowers will begin at DCDL on Monday, May 23.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees made a motion to change the location of the regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 17. The meeting will now take place on Zoom and be streamed live to the library’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/TheDCDL) as Delaware Main Library will be closed due to construction for the week.

Should any individual wish to participate in the public portion of the meeting, they should contact Library Director George Needham directly. Needham can be reached at [email protected] or 740-362-3861.

Agendas and minutes are posted online at www.delawarelibrary.org/about. Please direct all other inquiries regarding Library business and operations to Needham.

All library Trustee meetings are open and available for members of the public to attend.

The Delaware Main Library is located at 84 E. Winter St., Delaware.

Delaware Library Mission Statement: The Delaware County District Library serves as the public information provider for our community, using traditional and innovative technology to encourage curiosity, free inquiry, and lifelong learning in a friendly environment.

