Big Walnut superintendent to resign

SUNBURY — Big Walnut Local Schools Superintendent Angie Hamberg is resigning at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. She did not provide a reason.

In a message to “Big Walnut Families,” Hamberg wrote, “For the past 13 years, I have been a part of the administrative team at Big Walnut, and I have served as superintendent for the past seven years.”

The district’s website said Hamberg became the Big Walnut Middle School principal in 2009. Prior to becoming superintendent in June 2015, she was the district’s assistant superintendent and director of academic achievement. Earlier, she taught high school English, was a high school assistant principal and athletic director. Hamberg received her education at Ashland and The Ohio State universities.

Since 2015, the district staff has focused on an Academic Vision to prepare students for jobs

Most recently, Hamberg led the district in opening the new Big Walnut High School next to another new building, Prairie Run Elementary, at the start of 2022. The old high school will become the new middle school, the old middle school will become the new intermediate school, and the old intermediate school will become an additional elementary.

“I am extremely proud of the work we have done during that time to continuously improve our district for our students,” Hamberg said in her message. “From implementing our academic vision, to passing ballot issues and opening buildings, I am grateful to have been part of such impactful work for our students and community. I have never been a part of a more talented team, and I especially value the student-centered decisions we have made over the years.”

The message can be seen on the district website at www.bwls.net.

