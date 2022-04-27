OWU among top universities worldwide

Ohio Wesleyan University is ranked among the top 8.3% of 19,788 universities worldwide, according to the 2022-2023 edition of the Global 2000 list.

The new list was released April 25 by the Center for World University Rankings, based in the United Arab Emirates. According to the center, the Global 2000 list is the largest and “only academic ranking of global universities that assesses the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance without relying on surveys and university data submissions.”

“This is an outstanding accomplishment,” Nadim Mahassen, Ph.D., president of the Center for World University Rankings, said in sharing news of Ohio Wesleyan’s latest ranking.

For 2022, Ohio Wesleyan achieved an overall rank of 1,623 among the world’s 19,788 world universities, as well as a regional ranking of 333 in the United States and Canada, a national ranking of 297, an education rank of 62 and an employability rank of 152. Among the Five Colleges of Ohio and 13 Great Lakes Colleges Association schools, only Ohio Wesleyan, Antioch College and Oberlin College are included on the Global 2000 list.

Regarding its methodology, the center shares that it uses seven “objective and robust indicators” grouped into four areas:

• Education, measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university’s size (25%).

• Employability, measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have held top executive positions at the world’s largest companies relative to the university’s size (25%).

• Faculty, measured by the number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions (10%).

v Research, including output, measured by the total number of research articles (10%); high-quality publications, measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals (10%); influence, measured by the number of research articles appearing in highly-influential journals (10%); and citations, measured by the number of highly-cited research articles (10%).

Learn more about the Center for World University Rankings at https://cwur.org and more about an Ohio Wesleyan education at www.owu.edu/admission.

The Mowry Alumni Center is located at 16 Rowland Ave. on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_Mowry-Alumni-Center.jpg The Mowry Alumni Center is located at 16 Rowland Ave. on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

