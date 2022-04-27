Trump holds ‘Save America’ rally in Delaware

People lined up at 8 a.m. Saturday in hopes of getting a good seat to hear former President Donald Trump speak during the “Save America” rally held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
With numerous Republican candidates and high-profiled GOP supporters in attendance, press row took advantage of the opportunity by conducting a number of interviews, including this one with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Lindell is greeted with a hug from one of his fans. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A rally attendee takes a photo of Lindell and another attendee. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance fist bumps a supporter during Saturday’s “Save America” rally. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A volunteer at the rally made sure to capture the moment. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Numerous food trucks were allowed into the fairgrounds Saturday to feed the thousands on hand. Pictured is a Trump supporter enjoying a bite to eat. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
In between guest speakers on Saturday, attendees took a moment to grab a selfie. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
With help from bystanders, an officer with the Delaware Police Department attempts to separate steel barricades after an older gentleman had passed out. Parademics remained busy throughout the rally as multiple individuals developed heat-related illnesses. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Several rallygoers speak to a media crew prior to Trump taking the stage. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A mother and her daughter pray during the benediction. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Two supporters of former President Donald Trump hang out while the crowd funnels into the fairgrounds. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin salutes the American flag while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A member of the event production crew works frantically to disconnect wires from a generator that quit working an hour before Trump was scheduled to take the stage. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
With little clouds in the sky, several members of the media were forced to cover themselves up in order to see their computer screens. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A woman decked out in red, white and blue reacts to a comment made by one of the guest speakers. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Many rallygoers were not shy when it came to expressing their admiration for former President Donald Trump. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A rallygoer points to his “TRUMP RALLIES MATTER” baseball cap. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Security was highly visible throughout the fairgrounds Saturday. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Former President Donald Trump smiles after receiving a standing ovation Saturday. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
The crowd reacts to a comment made by Trump. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Trump speaks to the thousands who gathered Saturday for the “Save America” rally. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A rallygoer captures a photo of Trump addressing the crowd. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Trump acknowledges a supporter he pointed out to the crowd. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
A large American flag blows in the breeze directly behind the stage. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)
Trump wraps up what turned out to be a 90-minute speech Saturday. (Joshua Keeran | The Gazette)