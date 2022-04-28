Bibler set to leave Main Street Delaware

After nearly six years at its helm, Main Street Delaware Executive Director Susie Bibler will be leaving the organization in May to begin working with another local agency.

“The Board of Directors wishes Susie all the best in her new role and thanks her for all that she has accomplished at the helm of our nonprofit,” said Board President Jeff Kirby. “She will be greatly missed.”

Bibler’s work has been transformational, Kirby said, as she helped make the historic downtown – as Main Street Delaware’s mission statement proclaims – “a vibrant downtown experience for all.”

Bibler’s last day with Main Street Delaware will be May 13. The board has voted to appoint Main Street Delaware Program Coordinator Caroline Pusateri as interim executive director effective May 14. The board will meet next week to discuss future details.

Main Street Delaware is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the community Home for the Holidays celebration, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Submitted story

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.

