Bringing folk tales to life

The Delaware Christian Theater Department will perform “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. In this fast-paced, freeform comedy, two narrators and a team of actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics like “Snow White” and “Hansel and Gretel” to the more obscure fairy tales like “The Girl Without Hands.” For more information, visit https://dcstheater.ludus.com/16695. Delaware Christian School is located at 45 Belle Ave. in Delaware.

