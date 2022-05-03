Annual checkup: County still healthiest

For the eighth consecutive year, Delaware County has been named the healthiest county in Ohio according to the 2022 County Health Rankings.

The annual rankings, which are presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, use health outcomes and health factors as the primary grading criteria to determine the future health of a county.

Health outcomes include the length and quality of life, while health factors consider social and economic factors, health behaviors, access to clinical care and its quality, and the physical environment in assessing the overall health of counties.

Delaware County finished at the top of the state in both the health outcomes and health factors parameters, while Warren County finished second in both.

According to County Health Rankings, rankings data include a variety of measures such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods, and the percent of children living in poverty, all of which impact the future health of communities.

“We believe in a future where everyone has opportunities to be healthy and to thrive,” County Health Rankings stated. “Many factors impact how long and how well we live. Our data shows how these factors shape community conditions while highlighting the stark differences in health that stem from injustices and barriers to opportunity.”

Delaware Public Health District Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson said of the rankings, “After a busy and challenging two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re extremely proud to be able to announce again this exciting achievement. This ranking, yet again, reflects the priority our residents have placed on improving the factors that affect their health.”

Hiddleson added the ranking also solidifies how important it is to sustain the services and programs that are currently helping residents stay healthy. The DPHD, along with several community partners that make up The Partnership for a Healthy Delaware County, are set to work together again to strategize and implement a community health improvement plan resulting from new data collected through the latest community health assessment.

She went on to say, “We know that there are still pockets of need in our community that may not be doing as well as others. Our work with the community health assessment and the community health improvement plan evaluates those needs in an effort to strengthen, support, and mobilize solutions to improve our health barriers.”

For more information on the 2022 rankings, visit www.countyhealthrankings.org.

