Roof replacements approved for Conger, Schultz elementaries

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved two roof replacement contracts and discussed the end of the school year at its regular meeting Monday.

During the meeting, the board approved two change orders for ongoing construction projects at Conger Elementary and Schultz Elementary. The change orders were in the amount of $101,245.39 at Conger and $135,787.09 at Schultz and will cover replacements for the original roof sections of the schools.

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said the sections of roof were intended to be replaced earlier but supply issues put the project on hold.

“We now have the correct shingles and good pricing,” Sherman said.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said she’s looking forward to all the events happening in the district for the rest of the year, including an orchestra concert that began at 7:30 p.m. on Monday; a Dempsey Band Concert on Tuesday; a Hayes Band Concert on Wednesday at 7:30; a Hayes Choir Concert at 7:30 p.m. on May 9; a Dempsey Choir Concert at 7:30 p.m. on May 16; a Dempsey Orchestra Concert at 6:30 p.m. on May 17; and an Elementary Orchestra Concert at 6:30 p.m. on May 19.

“It’s an amazing chance to highlight our students, their talents, as well as our staff who are so talented and bringing out the best of our students,” Kegley said.

Additionally, the board also approved a number of resignations, including Lauren Bricker, a kindergarten teacher at Woodward Elementary; Aaron Cable, a math/science teacher at Schultz; Audrey Cross, a learning support teacher at Woodward; Michael Kivett, an intervention specialist at Dempsey Middle School; Maddison Krasa, a math teacher at Hayes High School; Keala Roeder, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Allison Winebrenner, a language arts teacher at Dempsey; McKalya Garrett, an educational assistant at Schultz; and Elizabeth Smith, a cook/cashier at Dempsey.

A number of new hires were approved by the board, including Caitlin Duncan, an intervention specialist at Smith Elementary; Paige Hunter, a Spanish teacher at Hayes; Keegan Lammers, a music teacher at Hayes/Dempsey; and Megan Longbrake, an intervention specialist at Schultz.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. May 16.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

