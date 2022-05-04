BV students complete program

Buckeye Valley High School recently graduated 10 students from the Global Scholars Diploma Program (GSDP).

The three-year program, coordinated by the Columbus Council on World Affairs and advised by high school teachers Zac Landefeld and Nicole Hanlon, focuses on engaging students in learning about global careers, cultures, and issues so that they can become more involved in their community while also growing into responsible global citizens who have a broader skillset no matter where their post-secondary paths lie.

Year 1 and 2 students accompanied their Year 3 counterparts at the annual Take Action Project Fair at Otterbein University where Year 3 students presented their yearlong social impact projects to the Board of the Columbus Council on World Affairs, Year 1 & 2 students from 20 central Ohio schools that also participate in the program, and parents before celebrating their graduation.

2019 Buckeye Valley and GSDP graduate Stephie Choe spoke to this year’s graduates about how the program influenced her post-secondary plans, namely working within the fashion industry to make it more sustainable.

The 2022 Buckeye Valley Global Scholars Diploma Program graduates and their social impact projects:

• Emma Cashman – Pollution & Creek Clean-Up

• Dahlia Erickson – Shoe Drive

• Tyler Fenstermaker & Maxwell Frankel – Solar Panel Troubleshooting

• Isabella Frankel – Juvenile Detention

• Audrey Hanson – Period Poverty

• Claire Hanson – Water Conservation

• Alexa Henni* – Human Trafficking

• Mackenzie Hughes – Battling Mental Health Stigmas

• Emma Weinberg – Art Therapy

