Fire levies approved by county voters

During the May 3 primary election on Tuesday, voters in various municipaities throughout Delaware County passed two fire levies but voted down a police levy and several rezoning amendments, while voters statewide selected J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) as their respective party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently belonging to Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Portman announced in January he would not be seeking a third term.

Delaware County

The BST&G renewal levy passed by a vote of 2,115 (or 77%) to 626 (23%), with all 12 precincts reporting. Funds from the five-year, 4.85-mill renewal will go toward maintaining fire apparatus. The Porter-Kingston Fire District’s additional tax levy of 2.5 mills to maintain fire apparatus passed by a vote of 902 (68%) to 421 (32%), with all four precincts reporting.

However, a four-year, 6-mill replacement levy for the Village of Ashley Police Department failed by a vote of 132 to 94. And in Harlem Township, three proposed rezoning amendments all failed by a 76%-24% margin, with all four precincts reporting.

Democratic and Republican Central Committee representatives for every precinct in the county was also on the ballot. In most cases, those races were uncontested, or no valid petition was filed.

Delaware County’s 41-page election summary for its 167 precincts was completed at 10:17 p.m. There are 153,422 registered voters in the county, and 36,570 total ballots were cast, meaning the turnout was about 24%. Of those who voted, 27,349 (75%) were Republican and 9,033 (25%) were Democrat.

Statewide

Riding an endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump and a recent appearance at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, J.D. Vance won the crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate. The New York Times reported that “Trump called Vance to congratulate him” once the race outcome was determined.

Statewide, Associated Press reports Vance had 340,991 votes (32%), Sen. Ted Cruz-endorsed candidate Josh Mandel 253,051 (24%), Franklin County-endorsed Matt Dolan 247,042 (23%), Sen. Rand Paul-endorsed Mike Gibbons 123,417 (12%), Sen. Rob Portman-endorsed Jane Timken 62,237 (6%), Mark Pukita 22,478 (2%) and Neil Patel 9,897 (1%), with 1,059,113 ballots cast. By comparison in Delaware County, Vance had 9,542 (35%) votes, Dolan 7,959 (30%), Mandel 5,003 (19%), Gibbons 2,511 (9%), Timken 1,151 (4%), Patel 449 (2%) and Pukita 375 (1%).

On the Democratic side, Tim Ryan defeated Morgan Harper and Traci TJ Johnson to earn the party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. The Associated Press said the statewide totals were Ryan 355,764 votes (70%), Harper 90,485 (18%) and Johnson 64,113 (12%) with 510,362 ballots cast. In Delaware County, the results were Ryan 6,184 votes (70%), Harper 1,859 (20%) and Johnson 853 (10%).

For Ohio governor and liutentant governor, incumbents Mike DeWine and Jon Husted won the Republican primary, although they had challengers. Among them was Joe Blystone, a cowboy hat-wearing self-described Constitutional Conservative from Canal Winchester, who had called for DeWine’s resignation earlier in the year due to a “list of scandals.”

Statewide, DeWine/Husted had 514,374 votes (48.5%), Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp 299,515 (28%), Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman 232,716 (22%), Ron Hood and Candice Keller 22,212 (2%). A total of 1,068,817 ballots were cast. In Delaware County, DeWine/Husted had 14,293 (53%) votes, Renacci/Knopp 7,915 (29%), Blystone/Workman 4,587 (17%) and Hood/Keller 331 (1%).

DeWine will face Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, who defeated John Cranley and Teresa Fedor in the Democratic primary. The statewide results were 326,329 votes for Whaley (65%) and 175,771 (35%) for Cranley. Whaley had 6,529 (74%) votes to 2,302 (26%) for Cranley in Delaware County.

In the Democratic representative to Congress race in the 12th District, Amy Rippel-Elton defeated Michael Fletcher, 12,535 votes (57%) to 9,618 (43%) with 95% of the vote counted, the Associated Press reported. The district represents parts of Delaware, Holmes and Tuscarawas counties, as well as all of Knox, Licking, Fairfield, Perry, Athens, Morgan, Muskingum, Coshocton and Guernsey counties. Rippel-Elton won all but Athens County. In Delaware County, the result was 1,177 (59%) to 809 (41%), with all 45 precincts reporting.

Incumbent Troy Balderson easily defeated Brandon Michael Lape in the Republican 12th District race, Ballotpedia reported. Out of 59,341 total votes cast in the district, Balderson had 48,157 votes (81%) to 11,184 (19%) for Lape. Balderson had 6,426 (86%) votes to 1,072 (14%) for Lape in Delaware County.

In the Democratic representative to Congress race in the 4th District, Tamie Wilson defeated Jeffrey A. Sites 10,704 (52%) votes to 9,983 (48%), Ballotpedia reported. Wilson also won Delaware County 3,643 (58%) votes to Sites’ 2,654 (42%), with all 130 precincts reporting. Wilson, an entrepreneur from Columbus, will face Jim Jordan (R), who ran uncontested. The 4th Congressional District is comprised of portions of Delaware (west of Interstate 70), Wyandot and Shelby counties, as well as all of Auglaize, Allen, Hardin, Logan, Champaign, Union, Marion, Morrow, Richland and Ashland counties.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website said of 7,948,302 eligible voters, 1,640,702 people voted (about 21%).

The general election will take place Nov. 8.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

