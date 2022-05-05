CDE to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Center for Disability Empowerment (CDE) is hosting mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Delaware County. The clinics are designed with people with disabilities in mind who have yet to receive their vaccinations or who are due to receive a second vaccination or booster. People without disabilities are also welcome to attend to receive vaccinations, too. CDE is based in Columbus and serves people with disabilities in Delaware, Franklin, Licking, and Union counties.

Those eligible to receive vaccinations must be within age 5 to senior citizens. Partnering with CDE is the Ohio Department of Health Mobile Vaccination Units. The ODH will be providing and administering the vaccinations as well having a vaccination educator on hand to answer any questions individuals might have. CDE will also have staff present to answer any questions about disability and vaccinations.

The mobile clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and Friday, June 17, at the Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St. in Delaware.

Delaware County residents can call CDE at 614-575-8055 to obtain transportation assistance to and from the clinics at no charge or to request an accommodation. A CDE staff member will reply to discuss the clinic, transportation and other needs any individual may have. Individuals attending the clinics will register for the vaccination with the ODH mobile team on the day of the clinic. Food will be available at the clinic.

The grant funding the effort was made possible by the Disability Vaccine Access Opportunities Center (DVAO) and the Independent Living Research Utilization (ILRU) and extends through June. CDE was one of two Centers for Independent Living (CILs) in Ohio to be awarded funds for the project.

The Center for Disability Empowerment (CDE) is a community-based, non-residential center that is driven by the choice and direction of people with disabilities. CDE serves individuals of any age, with any disability, who are residents of Franklin, Delaware, Licking and Union counties.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Center for Disability Empowerment.

