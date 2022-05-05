Event season kicks off Saturday in Sunbury

SUNBURY — The city has released its “Summer Events Calendar,” with events starting Saturday.

Things kick off at 8 a.m. with the Chief’s Champions 5K at Sunbury Christian Church, 870 Admiral Drive. The annual road race and one-mile walk is at a new location this year (it used to be at General Rosecrans Elementary) and will have new virtual options to participate. The race is held in memory of former BST&G Fire Chief Jeff Wilson. Proceeds will be donated to the OhioHealth Research Institute to help find a cure for brain tumors. For more information, visit runsignup.com.

The first Sunbury Ohio Farmers Market of the season starts Saturday as well, running from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sunbury Square. The weekly event will continue every Saturday through Sept. 24.

Also on the Square in downtown Sunbury is the Memorial Day Flea Market on May 30. The sale is sponsored by the Big Walnut Band Boosters and takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Kiwanis will hold its Labor Day Flea Market Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Square.

The Independence Day Celebration is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4 on the Square, with fireworks at dusk, which will still be at the old high school at 555 S. Old 3C Highway.

The Square will also be the site of Sunbury Sizzle and Sound from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 20, a cornhole tournament from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 28, and a fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

Movies on the Square return at dusk on June 3 with “Encanto.” Other movie showings will be June 25 (TBD), July 1 (“American Underdog”) and Aug. 5 (“Space Jam”).

The sponsor for the farmers market, fall festival, fireworks display and Sizzle and Sound is the BW Civic Association. For more information, visit bigwalnutcivicassociation.com.

Preservation Parks of Delaware County is holding Trail-a-Palooza June 25 on the Ohio-to-Erie Trail. More information will be made available as the event draws closer.

There will be two fishing derbies at the Reservoirs off of Otis Street. The Big Walnut Conservation Club will hold one 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 18, and the American Legion Terry Hummel Derby will be 8 a.m. to noon on July 23.

Sunbury’s Trick or Treat is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

The Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Independence Day Celebration and Christmas on the Square (Dec. 3). For more information, visit www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com.

By Gary Budzak

