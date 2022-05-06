Program to tell history of city’s south side

On Tuesday, May 17, the Delaware County Historical Society will present a program on the history of the southern area of the city of Delaware. Titled “South Delaware – The First 135 Years,” this free program will explore the development and transformation of this area in the city of Delaware. It will cover the area bordered by William Street, London Road, Sandusky Street and Liberty Street.

This program will be presented by Delaware County Historical Society volunteer Watson Walker Jr., who has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, a master’s degree in Guidance & Counseling, and was a longtime educator, counselor and administrator at Columbus State Community College. He chairs the society’s Inclusion and Diversity Committee, and he has written numerous books on African Americans. Walker, who serves as president of the Delaware County Genealogical Society, will share his research about notable residents, businesses, schools and churches of this area.

The program will be held at the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road in Delaware, beginning at 7 p.m. Seats may be reserved through EventBrite, which can be accessed on the DCHS website at www.DelawareOhioHistory.org.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by the Delaware County Historical Society as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_DCHS.jpg Watson https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_watson.jpg Watson

Special to The Gazette [email protected]

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.