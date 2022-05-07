City BBQ eyes Delaware

Enjoyers of the popular City Barbeque restaurant chain could soon have a location in their backyard. The Delaware Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a combined preliminary and final development plan by City Barbeque for a location to be constructed at 1200 Sunbury Road in the Glennwood Commons shopping center.

The commission unanimously approved the proposal, which will now go before City Council for further consideration and, potentially, final approval at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, May 9.

Proposed is a 3,567-square-foot restaurant on the 1.5-acre site, with an outdoor patio included that will be open to diners during the warmer months.

A drive-thru, which would begin on the south side of the building and wrap around to the pick-up window on the east side, is included in the proposed plans.

Chairman Stacy Simpson asked about the potential stacking of cars in the drive-thru line, using nearby examples such as Raising Cane’s, and whether or not City Barbeque’s design is prepared to accommodate considerable stacking. Jeff Lonchor, the project manager for City Barbeque, said he doesn’t anticipate the number of cars Raising Cane’s often sees in its drive-thru, but he added that there is additional space in the parking lot for stacking if needed.

Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland added that when the original discussions took place between City Barbeque and the city, the site design was flipped to have the drive-thru beginning on the northern portion of the building. By flipping the design, any potential car stacking wouldn’t spill into the access road and would be maintained within the parking lot.

The restaurant will have two entrance and exit-only access points, both located on the existing internal access road, which will lead to a total of 49 parking spaces.

Following the discussion of the proposal, Simpson expressed his excitement about the plans, noting that he already makes trips to City Barbeque locations in neighboring communities. “This is going to improve my quality of life,” Simpson said facetiously, drawing laughter from those in attendance.

Asked about the timeline for completion of the restaurant should it be approved by council, Lonchor said the hope is to have the project completed by the end of the year.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

