Sinkhole forces closure of road in Berlin Twp.

GALENA — Over the weekend, a sinkhole appeared under Cheshire Road, forcing the immediate closure of the roadway.

“Cheshire Road is closed between Africa Road and Winter Street in the village of Cheshire due to a sinkhole under the road,” the Delaware County Engineer’s Office posted on Facebook Saturday. “Repairs will begin ASAP. More information to come on expected duration.”

On Monday morning, there was a backhoe at the site of the closure, which is near the Cheshire Market. The market, and other businesses on the corner, all appeared to be open. The location is in Berlin Township with a Galena mailing address.

“A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage,” said the U.S. Geological Survey website. “Basically, this means that when it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface.”

As for the nearby area, the engineer’s website said it “is currently developing plans for improvements to Berlin Station Road. The proposed work extends from the intersection of Berlin Station Road and Braumiller Road east to the limits of the recently completed roundabout at Glenn Parkway. The project will be constructed in two phases. Phase 1A will include minor widening of Berlin Station Road, as well as adjusting the roadway grade and replacing the large culvert on the south leg of the intersection. Phase 1B will include construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection.”

A project fact sheet said the improvements are needed because of residential growth southeast of Delaware and increased traffic volumes along Berlin Station Road. Once complete, the improvements will improve safety on Berlin Station and Braumiller roads, while also creating a safe crossing over Weiser Run.

The $1.91 million project went through the design and engineering process for both phases from 2019 to 2021, with right-of-way acquisition from 2021 to 2022 for Phase 1A. Construction for Phase 1A is expected to take place this summer/fall.

“On Berlin Station Road, one lane of traffic will be maintained in the eastbound direction for the duration of the project,” the project description said. “It is anticipated that the south leg of Braumiller Road will be closed for about 2 months during summer of 2022. Please note the above dates are approximate and are subject to change as the project progresses. Public notification of closures will be given through the DCEO.”

Right-of-way acquisition for Phase 1B is to be determined, but no sooner than 2025. Construction of the roundabout, a two-month project, could be 2027 or later. The current cost of Phase 1B is $1.3 million.

In other news from the County Engineer’s Office, Wilson Road (Kingston Township) is now open for travel and the culvert replacement project has been completed. Ditto for Russell Road in Scioto Township.

However, Lawrence Road in Radnor will be closed between David and Meredith roads through Thursday for a culvert replacement project.

Additionally, another culvert replacement project has been postponed, which was to have been at Worthington Road between Big Walnut and Jaycox roads in Genoa Township this week.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_Delaware-County.jpg Cheshire Road is closed near Africa Road due to a sinkhole. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_DSCF8755.jpg Cheshire Road is closed near Africa Road due to a sinkhole.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.