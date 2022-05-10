Mumma to join Columbus Zoo Family of Parks

POWELL — The Columbus Zoo Family of Parks recently announced Angel L. Mumma as senior vice president of finance for the organization, reporting directly to President/CEO Tom Schmid.

In this role, Mumma, will oversee the full range of accounting, finance, and investment management functions for the Columbus Zoo, Safari Golf Club, The Wilds and Zoombezi Bay. In addition, she will provide strategic recommendations to enhance the financial performance and business opportunities of the organization.

“We’re excited to have Angel join our Columbus Zoo Family of Parks. She brings vast experience transforming financial and business practices that align with mission delivering results and creating value. Angel complements our organization’s culture and her impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes her the right choice to lead our finance team,” said Schmid.

Mumma comes to the Columbus Zoo from COTA where she started the role in 2019 and during her time at COTA led the development of the organization’s first five-year Capital Improvement Program, developed policies and procedures, helped to establish a new, more equitable fare structure and much more. Prior to her work at COTA Angel served as the Director of Finance for the City of Dublin, where she was deeply involved in the development of Bridge Park.

“As Angel transitions to her new role with the Columbus Zoo Family of Parks, she leaves behind a legacy of strong fiscal stewardship and modernization at COTA. We appreciate her diligent work to ensure our community could move forward throughout a global pandemic, and in preparing our region for future mobility transformation. We are excited for her new role at our cherished Zoo, and look forward to continuing the history of partnership between our two community institutions,” said Joanna M. Pinkerton, president/CEO of COTA.

“I am thrilled and honored to step into this role at the Columbus Zoo Family of Parks, an organization that is one of the many treasures of the community,” said Mumma. “This organization has incredible growth opportunities which I look forward to achieving under Tom’s leadership and the highly talented and capable finance team.”

Mumma will start her role on June 13.

The Columbus Zoo Family of Parks includes four properties – the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, The Wilds, Zoombezi Bay and Safari Golf Club. Together each year, these family-friendly destinations attract roughly 2.7 million guests and make a global impact, contributing privately-raised funds to support positive local and global conservation work.

