Local brewers team up to help those in need

People In Need, Inc. recently announced a new event in partnership with eight local breweries.

With supply chain issues continuing to challenge industries nationwide, food pantries have become no exception to inventory woes. In an effort to combat these issues and continue to support Delaware County neighbors in need, a new competition program has taken shape at PIN.

“Brewery Battle for PIN” is slated to take place from Monday, May 16, through Sunday, May 22, with partners at Barley Hopster’s, Henmick Farm & Brewery, Ill Mannered Brewing, Nocterra Brewing Company, Old Dog Alehouse, Olentangy River Brewing Co., Restoration Brew Worx and Staas Brewing Company.

During the weeklong battle, customers can bring in a nonperishable food item to donate with their next purchase to support their neighbors in need. It is a winner-take-all competition, with the location donating the most weight being crowned champion.

All donations will benefit PIN and go directly to stocking the pantry shelves, an ambition which has become increasingly difficult in recent months.

“This is an amazing collaborative opportunity not just for PIN and our clients, but also for our brewery partners here in Delaware County. So many of them are community-oriented and constantly give back. I am thrilled that they’ve chosen to partner with us for this event,” said Kathy Hoff, PIN’s executive director.

According to Hoff, of particular need at the moment are all varieties of canned soup, pasta sauce, vegetables and fruit. Health-conscious foods to accommodate clients with specific needs are always welcome, including whole grain, low sodium and low sugar options.

Submitted by People in Need, Inc.

