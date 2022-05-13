Supergames held at Carlisle

On Thursday, the field outside Carlisle Elementary was filled with inflatables, team games and laughter as students at the school participated in the return of Supergames.

The event had been an annual tradition until its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

David Meikrantz, a physical education teacher and one of the event’s coordinators, said he was happy to see kids outside enjoying the event again.

“(I love) just seeing all the kids have fun,” Meikrantz said. “(For some of these kids it’s the) most fun day of the year. This is just natural, kids playing, having fun.”

Music teacher Jennifer Ruhlen said she welcomed the return of the event.

“It’s just fun to let them be outside again and have these things we haven’t had in so long,” Ruhlen said. “It’s fun. They’re loving it. Laughing, smiling, cheering each other on. It’s a lot of kids out here but that sound is just awesome. Hearing them laugh and cheer … it’s amazing.”

Carlisle Principal Paula Vertikoff said Supergames is a positive event for students at the school.

“It gives students an opportunity to do something at school that they normally don’t do,” she said. “It’s a great day for fun and usually their favorite day of the year, and it gives teachers a chance to spend time with students.”

Second grader Brooklynn Wallace said she was enjoying the inflatables and the other activities at Supergames.

“(My favorite part is) having fun with my friends,” Wallace said.

Brea Oberfield, also a second grader, said she was enjoying the event as well, and she felt it was a good way to end the school year.

“I’m having fun with friends,” Oberfield said. “I’m happy to relax.”

Fifth grader Garrett Wright said he enjoyed Supergames, especially as one of the final events of his time at Carlisle.

“It’s a fun time and has some (opportunities) for kids to have fun,” Wright said. “This school year was awesome. I’d like to say ‘thanks’ to all my teachers.”

Bellamy Smith, a second grader, said she thought Supergames was “just really fun,” but she’s a little sad that the school year is almost over.

“I’ll miss my friends,” Smith said.

Stella Sessler, a fifth grader, said she was having fun at the event, especially the relay game of Connect 4 that students played.

“There’s so many games to compete in, and it’s s good opportunity to bond with your classmates and peers,” Sessler said. “My favorite part was relay Connect 4. It’s really fun to have everybody do it together and be able to cheer for your friends.”

Sessler said the end of her education at Carlisle will be bittersweet.

“All the teachers are super nice, they’re just awesome,” she said. “I am definitely sad. I will be crying (during clap out) because I’ll be missing everybody. But I’m excited for Dempsey, excited to connect with Dempsey teachers. It’s really exciting.”

The last day for students is May 27.

