Craft set to take over as new BV superintendent

Former Delaware City Schools Superintendent Paul Craft is poised to make his return to the helm of a Delaware County school district. In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Buckeye Valley Board of Education President Amy Dutt announced the board intends to appoint Craft as the district’s next superintendent during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the decision to extend an offer to Craft came after a final interview with the board and an informational meeting with staff and community members on Wednesday.

“The Board was very impressed with the credentials of all of the applicants for our superintendent’s position,” Dutt said. “We believe that Mr. Craft’s qualifications and background make him a great fit for the Buckeye Valley Local Schools and community.”

Dutt announced on April 22 that the board would be interviewing four candidates for the position.

“I am anxious to return to the superintendent’s chair, and Buckeye Valley is the only opening for which I would have applied,” Craft said. “The community is very supportive of its schools and students, and the entire staff is so invested in the children. This is a great opportunity.”

Craft holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Montana as well as a master’s degree in educational administration from The Ohio State University. He also holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

As for his background in education, Craft served as superintendent for Delaware City Schools from 2010 to 2019 before resigning to accept a position as chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META). Prior to taking the position in Delaware, Craft held central office and other administrative roles as an employee of Upper Arlington City Schools, where he also taught physics for 11 years.

In addition to his roles in the education field, Craft is a retired colonel having logged three years of enlisted service and 28 years as a commissioned officer in the Ohio Army National Guard. His military service earned him a Bronze Star and three Meritorious Service medals.

According to the press release, following the board’s vote on Wednesday, Craft will assume office on Aug. 1. Until that time, he will serve as an intermittent consultant to the district.

