New car wash propsed for city’s east side

Tidal Wave Auto Spa and PJ Land Development LLC are proposing to bring their primarily subscription-based car wash services to the Delaware community with a proposal currently before City Council.

During last week’s regularly scheduled meeting, council held the first readings of a conditional use permit and preliminary development plan for the car wash to be constructed just north of Sunbury Road and south of the Seattle House apartment complex on the city’s east side. The approximately 2.37-acre out lot site sits between the Chesrown storage lot and Sky View Lane.

The Delaware Planning Commission previously approved the proposal for recommendation to council during its meeting on May 4.

Included in the preliminary development plan is a proposed 3,620-square-foot car wash with a single drive-thru and a total of 32 parking spaces. Of the 32 parking spaces, 30 would contain vacuum canopies. The other two parking spaces would be handicap accessible.

Access to the car wash would be from a single curb cut on Biltmore Drive, and there would be no direct access to the site from Sunbury Road.

If approved, Delaware would become the first Tidal Wave location in Ohio for the Georgia-based company. With currently 100 locations, Tidal Wave’s two northern Kentucky car washes represent the closest locations to Ohio. Although subscriptions for unlimited washes represent the majority of the company’s clientele, motorists can pay for single washes.

The second reading, which will include a public hearing to allow interested community members to weigh in, is set for the next council meeting on Monday, May 23. Council meetings begin at 7 p.m., and those who wish to speak during the meeting will need to contact Clerk of Council Elaine McCloskey to make their intentions known.

Should the preliminary development plan be approved by council, the development team would still need to go before both the Planning Commission and council once more for approval of the final development plan.

By Dillon Davis

