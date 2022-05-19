Asher to lead Orange High School next fall

Olentangy Orange High School will be under new guidance next school year with the announcement of Monica Asher as the next principal. Asher was approved for the position by the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) Board of Education during its meeting on May 12 and will begin the position in August.

Asher will take over for Trond Smith, who has served as principal of the school for the past five years. Smith will transition into his new role as the director of administrative services, which oversees all building administrators and athletic directors in the district.

Currently, Asher serves as the principal at Chagrin Falls High School, a role she has held for five years. In addition to her responsibilities as principal, Asher also sits on the board of directors of the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators and on the Ohio Department of Education’s Educator Standards Board.

“I am excited and proud to become a member of the Pioneer family! I was drawn to Orange High School not only because of its academic reputation but also its strong sense of community,” Asher said in a release announcing her hiring. “Olentangy’s commitment to providing an education that develops learners who are purposeful, resilient, curious, and kind is one that resonates with me.

“It is apparent that the mission, vision, and values of the school district are lived by every staff member, parent, and student. I have been nothing short of impressed and my experiences throughout the interview process further confirm that Olentangy is an incredibly special place.”

Prior to becoming a principal, Asher accumulated extensive experience in school administration as the assistant principal at both Rocky River and Avon Lake high schools, as well as the athletic director at Huron High School. She is currently a doctoral candidate at Bowling Green State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Monica Asher into our One Olentangy community and believe her leadership qualities, experience, and insight will serve both the staff and students at Orange High School,” said OLSD Superintendent Mark Raiff.

Asher https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_Asher-mug.jpg Asher

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.