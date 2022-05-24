New exhibits to focus on birds, climate

SUNBURY — Two exhibits on display this summer will bring to life the incredible dynamics weather has on our lives, from food supplies to infrastructure to the natural world around us. “For the Love of Birds” is open May 28-Sept. 5 at Deer Haven Park, and the “Climate Connection” exhibit is open May 29-Sept. 5 at Shale Hollow Park.

Each exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and open Memorial Day and Labor Day. The exhibits are free all summer. Deer Haven Park is located at 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware, and Shale Hollow Park is located at 6320 Artesian Run, Lewis Center.

“We are excited to bring back our popular themed exhibits after being shuttered due to the pandemic,” said Rich Niccum, education services manager at Preservation Parks. “Under the umbrella — pun intended — theme of “Climate Connection,” these exhibits are related to weather and climate. Our staff has worked hard to provide meaningful education experiences through both exhibits, and we can wait for visitors to see what we have put together this year for them”

Visitors to Deer Haven Park will enjoy a summer art installation entitled “For the Love of Birds” by artists Julie Turrentine and Caroline Blizzard. The exhibit is borne out of the artists combined love of nature and birding. Pairing with the recently released Audubon Society climate report, “Survival by Degrees,” the exhibit features the artists’ beautiful, melted glass birds and stunning photography throughout the Visitor Center. Guests will be taken on a visual journey, showing how Ohio’s resident and migratory birds are affected by climate change.

“The goal of the exhibit is to prompt visitors to think about how all birds, even common birds they see in their backyards, could be affected by our choices and actions,” Niccum said.

Park visitors can meet the artists and enjoy themed activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. Then, enjoy a relaxing nighttime stroll through the park on a luminary-lit trail beginning at 9 p.m.

The Preservation Park Foundation will host a ticketed event, Evening with the Artists, on Friday, May 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for adults 18 and older. Guests will enjoy mocktails, hors d’oeuvres and activities, concluding with a luminary-lit walk, while learning more about the artists’ work. Tickets may be purchased at https://ppfexhibitpreview.eventbrite.com.

The Climate Connection exhibit opening day on Sunday, May 29, will include extra activities, such as a special visit from Ohio Nature Education, presenting “Wildlife as Meteorologists.”

Visitors to the exhibit will enjoy hands-on displays related to weather phenomena including tornados, microbursts, hot air/cool air dynamics, air pressure, and thunder and lightning. Visitors will learn how the earth is affected by climate and weather changes, and how each person impacts the climate on a daily basis.

More information on the exhibits and coordinating programs may be found at https://preservationparks.com/programs/climate-connection/ and https://preservationparks.com/programs/love-of-birds/.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_Climate-Connection-Logo.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_LoveOfBirds-Title-BLK.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.