Moore to serve as interim police chief

The Delaware Police Department is under new guidance, at least for the time being, with the naming of a new police chief. Capt. Adam Moore was named the interim police chief by City Manager Tom Homan, the city announced in a press release over the weekend.

Moore began the role on Saturday and will lead the department indefinitely while the city undergoes a nationwide search to identify a permanent replacement.

Moore is filling in for Bruce Pijanowski, who announced his retirement from the Delaware Police Department earlier this month after 34 years of service. Pijanowski’s last day with the department was on Friday, and he will now transition into a position as the assistant to the superintendent of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A 20-year veteran of the Delaware Police Department, Moore will oversee a staff of approximately 55 sworn officers and an annual budget of nearly $12 million.

Throughout his two decades in Delaware, Moore has served in a variety of roles in the department, including as a patrol officer, school resource officer and detective. He was promoted to captain in 2012.

Moore holds a degree in criminology and sociology from The Ohio State University, as well as a master’s degree in public safety from the University of Virginia. Like his predecessor, Moore is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the Certified Law Enforcement Executive program.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

