DACC students showcase work

Before the end of the school year, Delaware Area Career Center students in the Digital Design program presented their body of works to experts at a gallery event held to help them make connections and get professional feedback.

At the Senior Gallery, more 65 Digital Design students presented their work and projects to panels of judges in 15-minute intervals at the DACC’s Consolidated Campus. The judges included local professionals in the fields of graphic design, photography, marketing and video production. Some of the judges included former students in the Digital Design program.

Digital Design instructor Josh Gallagan said he was excited to see the seniors showcase their work and hoped they were encouraged by the gallery.

“It’s awesome because our kids get to showcase and show off what they did for the last couple of years,” Gallagan said. “It’s awesome to have the kids get a night where we are celebrating them. It’s part of their final exam but it’s more of a celebration.”

JJ Zink, a senior from Worthington-Kilbourne High School, said he was excited to show off his videography at the event and saw it as an opportunity to look back on his growth as a professional.

“This is a great opportunity to reflect on our work throughout the years and see how we’ve grown as well,” Zink said. “I’m really passionate about it. Critique can be immensely helpful, so having this opportunity to talk to industry professionals can make us better and help us hone in on what we need to improve.”

Zink said he plans to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design to continue to study videography.

Bella Fredritz, a senior from Thomas Worthington High School, showed off her video and graphic design work during the gallery.

“I’m always up for feedback to better myself and my work,” Fredritz said.

Fredritz added she’s proud of her work and thankful for her time in the program.

“I love it here,” Fredritz said. “It was one of my best decisions in my educational life to come here.”

She said she plans to attend Ashland University to study journalism and digital media in the fall.

Zane Soliday, a senior from Delaware Hayes High School, said he was excited to network and make connections at the event.

“A really great thing about events like tonight is being able to meet people in the actual industry,” Soliday said. “It’s really good showing off stuff we worked on. You can make a lot of connections this way. We’re matched up with people who share our interests.”

Soliday said he will work freelance immediately after graduation.

Kai Mays, a senior at Delaware Hayes High School, said the feedback will be useful, even if it was stressful.

“I’m a little nervous showing people my work,” Mays said. “Getting critiqued is one of those things where you can take it one way or the other. I think showing people my work and getting feedback is going to have a great impact. I’m excited for that. Getting feedback in general is a great opportunity to learn.”

Seniors in the Digital Design program graduated Saturday during the DACC’s graduation ceremony, which took place in Cornell Stadium at Hayes High School.

Zane Soliday, a senior from Delaware Hayes High School, shows his digital design work to Christopher Skomra, a DACC graduate and founder of Crossfire Media. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_DSC_1426.jpg Zane Soliday, a senior from Delaware Hayes High School, shows his digital design work to Christopher Skomra, a DACC graduate and founder of Crossfire Media. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Bella Fredritz, a senior from Thomas Worthington High School in the Delaware Area Career Center Digital Design program, presents her video during the Senior Gallery on May 12. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_DSC_1439.jpg Bella Fredritz, a senior from Thomas Worthington High School in the Delaware Area Career Center Digital Design program, presents her video during the Senior Gallery on May 12. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.