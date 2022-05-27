City OKs subdivision plans

The buildout of the Park View subdivision on Delaware’s northwest side is set to progress through its final stages after City Council approved the final subdivision plat for Sections 2 and 3 during Monday’s meeting.

Located just west of Troy Road and north of Buehler Drive’s current terminus, the Park View subdivision will contain a total of 182 single-family lots on approximately 77.57 acres. The subdivision sits north of the Northwood, Nottingham, and Lexington Glen subdivisions.

Last August, council approved the final subdivision plat for Section 1, as well as two subdivision variances of the city’s setback requirements for the entire subdivision.

Section 2 is located on the northeastern portion of the subdivision with Sunny Vale Drive extending from Section 1 through Section 2. Located on the northwestern portion of the subdivision, Section 3 will include the extension of Park View Drive from Section 1 through to complete the street loop with Sunny Vale Drive.

Section 2 will contain 60 single-family lots on approximately 18.46 acres while Section 3 will include 59 single-family lots on approximately 14.43 acres. Like the lots in Section 1, each lot in Sections 2 and 3 will have a minimum lot area of 8,000 square feet and a minimum width of 65 feet.

The two sections contain a total of approximately 1.19 acres of green space, which was a point of contention during the three readings leading up to the passing of Section 1. Twenty-one acres of land have been dedicated to the city for the extension of Smith Park, which sits across the road from the subdivision. With the land dedication, the developers have been granted compliance with the park and open space requirements within the Park View subdivision.

Some residents have previously expressed concerns about the safety of Park View residents crossing Troy Road to access Smith Park. According to previous documents, a pedestrian path and crossing to Smith Park, along with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon signal, will be included as well to provide a safe crossing to the park.

Additional Park View sections contain 119 homes

