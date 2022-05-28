School year comes to end

The 2021-2022 school year came to a close and summer break began for Delaware City Schools students Friday afternoon.

“Clap outs” were held at the elementary schools in the district as students celebrated the outgoing fifth graders who are moving on to Dempsey Middle School.

At Schultz Elementary, parents lined the sidewalk and cheered on the fifth graders as they left the elementary school for the last time. Principal Travis Woodworth said the best part of the school year for him has been reconnecting with the community.

“Honestly, I think the highlight of the year for all of us at Schultz was simply welcoming our children and families back to school after having been secluded in our online and hybrid models,” Woodworth said Friday. “We focused this year on rejoining our Schultz/Pacer family and supporting one another as we navigated our ‘return to normal.’ Celebrating the year with field day earlier this week as a whole building, complete with over 60 family volunteers, and the end of year celebrations today have been an amazing culminating experience punctuating our journey as a community. Together, we can do hard things.”

Likewise, Smith Elementary Principal Jacob LeGros said that having all the students back together after online and hybrid learning models was “terrific.”

“This year was a success on many levels,” he said. “This year was not without its challenges and obstacles, but it makes me extremely proud of our resilient staff, supportive community, and inspiring students to make this year possible.”

LeGros said the best part of the year for him was Smith Field Day earlier this month.

“I have never in my educational career been part of two years of successful weather for field day,” LeGros joked. “This was also the first event in two years where we had a large amount of parent volunteers back to the building, which was excellent! The excitement and energy from the students, staff, and parents was outstanding, and I am so happy we could hold an event of that magnitude again!”

Dempsey Middle School Principal Daniel Bartha said he was happy with how the school year went and has high hopes for the class of outgoing eighth graders as they head to Hayes High School.

“I am so proud of this group of students and staff for a successful school year,” Bartha said. “It was fun to be together with this eight grade group yesterday at Cedar Point, and it was joyous to see the excitement on the faces of our students and families when we did the ‘clap out’ at the end of the day. These eighth graders will do amazing things at Hayes and beyond.”

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said she’s very proud of everyone at the district, and she enjoyed seeing how many events took place at the end of the year.

“I want to thank our students, staff, and families for an incredible end to our school year,” Kegley said. “As I made my way around buildings, there were smiles, laughter, fun activities, and a few tears as it was time to part ways for the summer. I am very proud of our schools and the way each and every person has stepped up to ensure a successful year. It has truly been wonderful to see our students participate in concerts, field trips, field days, and so many other end-of-year activities over the past few weeks.”

Looking ahead, Kegley said the district is focused on preparing for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We have many staff trainings and professional development opportunities that will be offered this summer as well as summer school courses for students,” she said. “Our teachers will continue to develop their skills and enhance their lesson plans throughout the summer months to provide engaging lessons for students. Our operations team will work diligently this summer to ensure our buildings receive routine maintenance and care, and we also look forward to finishing our construction projects at Woodward and Conger to have those additional classrooms available for fall.”

Summer school begins on June 6 and concludes July 1. The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is Aug. 18.

“We will be ready and eager to welcome everyone back come August!” Kegley said.

Schultz fifth graders talk a victory lap around the school Friday afternoon to cheers and applause from their families. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_DSC_0314.jpg Schultz fifth graders talk a victory lap around the school Friday afternoon to cheers and applause from their families. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Landen Foust raises his arms up and cheers “fourth grade” as he exists Schultz Elementary School as a third grader for the last time Friday. Students cheered, hugged their teachers, and even cried during dismissal. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_DSC_0335.jpg Landen Foust raises his arms up and cheers “fourth grade” as he exists Schultz Elementary School as a third grader for the last time Friday. Students cheered, hugged their teachers, and even cried during dismissal. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.