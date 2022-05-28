Girl Scouts create fairy trail at campground

Juniors in Troop 2227 have been working on creating a fairy trail for our Bronze Award Project. Juniors working on this project include Juliann Bacon, Holly Dennewitz, Reilly Kanode, Hannah Turowski and Emme Wheeland.

The Bronze Award is one of the highest awards in Girl Scouts. For the Bronze Award, we needed to make a difference in our community, and we chose to do that by making a fairy trail for the community to enjoy.

First, we explored our community and decided on our fairy trail project. Then we made a plan on where to put our fairy trail and how each of us wanted to design our houses. Next, we shopped for materials and turned old items into new fairy houses by painting them and adding decorations to the houses so they went along with a story idea. Finally, we placed all of our fairy houses on the Big Foot Trail at Delaware State Park Campground and wrote all the stories, which are on a website that will be accessible to the community.

We decided to create a fairy trial for our Bronze Award Project because we wanted to have a fun outside activity for kids to enjoy with their family.

The grand opening of Troop 2227’s Juniors Fairy Trail took place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at the Big Foot Trail, the entrance is located near Group Campsite B in the Delaware State Park Campground at 5202 U.S. 23 N., Delaware.

My favorite thing about this project was working together with my friends. We spent a lot of hours painting and decorating our fairy houses! It was fun to work together and be creative. Our hope is the community will learn the outdoors can be a mystifying place while they hike along Big Foot Trail and see our fairy trail while reading the stories we wrote.

The website for information about our project, and the stories to go with the fairy trial, is www.sites.google.com/view/fairytrail. We couldn’t have done all this without the help of our amazing troop leader, Megan Turowski. Thank you!

Pictured are Juniors in Girl Scouts Troop 2227. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_84829.jpeg Pictured are Juniors in Girl Scouts Troop 2227. Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Emme Wheeland, a Junior Girl Scout in Troop 2227.

Submitted by Emme Wheeland, a Junior Girl Scout in Troop 2227.