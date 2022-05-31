Glenross community to expand

Further growth in Delaware’s Glenross community has been approved by City Council, which passed requests by Vincent Romanelli for a final development plan and two final subdivision plats for Sections 1 and 2 of Glenross Landings during its May 23 meeting.

The two sections, located east of Glenn Parkway and just south of Berlin Station Road, were originally meant to serve as Sections 5 and 6 of the Glenross North subdivision. Council approved the annexation of 43.6 acres north of the four existing Glenross North sections last year, as well as a preliminary development plan and preliminary subdivision plat for 91 single-family lots to pave the way for the additions to Glenross North.

During the May 23 meeting, Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland called the change a marketing effort by the developers meant to differentiate Glenross Landings from the initial Glenross developments.

Section 1 will contain 43 single-family lots on approximately 22.42 acres, while Section 2 will contain 48 single-family lots on approximately 21 acres. Per the subdivision’s approved development text, each lot will have a minimum lot area of 9,100 square feet.

“This was produced as a slightly different development type than Glenross North as it transitions from Glenross and the large lots of Glenross to slightly smaller lots in this section,” Efland said.

According to documents for the requests, “substantial” greenspace has been included in the plans. Across both sections, there is proposed to be a total of approximately 13.28 acres of open space made up of retention ponds and landscaped open space. The active parkland for both Glenross Landings and Glenross North is in Section 2 of Glenross North, including a 7.24-acre park with a pool, pool house, and an open playing field.

Two access points are included in the Glenross Landings proposal. A access point off of Glenn Parkway, to be known as Cameo Woods Drive, will be right-in, right-out-only access. Efland noted the roundabout just north of the access point will allow vehicles to make a legal turnaround to head south.

The second access point will be the extension of Irvine Way to the south of the subdivision, connecting Glenross Landings to Sections 3 and 4 of Glenross North.

Prior to the approval by council, the Delaware Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the project.

