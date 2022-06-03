BW BOE picks new superintendent

SUNBURY — A name familiar to families in the Big Walnut Local School District will be returning as the district’s next superintendent.

Ryan McLane, who was the principal of Big Walnut Intermediate School from 2013-2018, has been selected by the Big Walnut Board of Education to take over as superintendent, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. When he was at BWI, there were 570 students attending the grades 5-6 building.

McLane is currently assistant superintendent at West Muskingum Local Schools in Zanesville, a position he has held since last August. McLane is also the director of special education for West Muskingum, a position he has held since 2018.

West Muskingum’s website said the district has an elementary, middle and high school, all on a single campus.

McLane will be replacing Angela Hamberg, who announced on April 13 she is resigning at the end of the school year.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to Big Walnut,” McLane said. “Having lived in this community and my daughters already attending school here, this was a dream destination for me. Mrs. Hamberg has set a great foundation for this district, and I appreciate all that she did. I look forward to carrying out the district’s ‘inspire and guide’ mission.”

Prior to his first stint at Big Walnut, McLane’s LinkedIn page said he was a teacher in the Madison Local and Tri-Valley Local districts. Next, he became principal at Utica Junior High School in the North Fork Local School District. He has degrees from Muskingum College and Xavier University.

The announcement was posted on board members Sherri Dorsch’s and Stephen Fujii’s Facebook pages, as well as the district’s Schoology platform on Wednesday. The board did the search process itself without using an outside firm, posting the position and conducting a survey and focus groups. On May 27, the board interviewed five candidates for the superintendent position.

“All five board members believed that Mr. McLane proved himself the best fit to carry forward the mission and vision of the Big Walnut Local Schools,” the BWLS announcement said. “Mr. McLane impressed the board with his academic and curriculum background, his passion for fostering meaningful relationships, and his relentless efforts to always place students first. He has a proven background in communities for developing academic excellence.”

The Board of Education will vote to confirm McLane at a special meeting on June 6.

Big Walnut Intermediate School, 105 Baughman St., Sunbury, where new superintendent Ryan McLane was principal from 2013-2018. Due to growth in the district, BWI will become an elementary school possibly in 2023-2024. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_DSCF8815.jpg Big Walnut Intermediate School, 105 Baughman St., Sunbury, where new superintendent Ryan McLane was principal from 2013-2018. Due to growth in the district, BWI will become an elementary school possibly in 2023-2024. Gary Budzak | The Gazette McLane https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_Ryan-McLane.jpg McLane Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.