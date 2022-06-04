Strand’s Free Summer Kids Series returning

The Strand Theatre’s Free Summer Kids Series is back after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular series, a staple in Delaware County for decades, will run from June 7 to Aug. 2 this year at the historic cinema at 28 E. Winter St. in Delaware.

Admission is free, but those who can are asked to donate designated items each week to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

“The mission is to offer Delaware children free daytime entertainment, teach them to give to those in need and provide essential supplies to local charities that benefit from these donations,” said Tracey Peyton, managing director. “The Strand takes immense pride in this long-standing program as their way of service to the community — giving from one generation to the next!”

The series will feature two shows on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each show time.

The 2022 shows include the following:

• June 7 – “Boss Baby 2”

• June 14 – “Mitchells vs The Machines”

• June 21 – “The Great Muppet Caper”

• June 28 – “Sing 2”

• July 12 – “Paw Patrol”

• July19 – “Trolls World Tour”

• July 26 – “Croods: The New Age”

• Aug 2 – “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

For a list of each week’s suggested donations and local nonprofit partner, visit www.thestrandtheatre.net.

“It is so fulfilling to see children come in excited to give to our nonprofit recipients,” Peyton said. “When we can instill this spirit of generosity at such an early age, this is only a glimpse of what is to come — a future of charitable adults, which is something that all nonprofits can use a little bit more of. It makes my heart melt to see our patrons answer this call to action. It makes my job very rewarding in that sense.”

The Strand Theatre, established in 1916, is one of the 10 oldest continuously operating movie theatres in the country showing first — run films. The nonprofit Strand has also been recognized nationally for its sensory initiative and is a recent recipient of the Quality-of-Life Award given out by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce to a nonprofit group that makes a significant contribution to the community. The Strand was the recipient of two awards in 2021 because of its efforts during the pandemic: Main Street Delaware’s Business Innovation Award and the statewide Ohio Historical Theatre of the Year Award, presented by Heritage Ohio.

Submitted by the Strand Theatre.

