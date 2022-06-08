Funds to benefit Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) announced the rollout of the state’s capital budget, a $3.5 billion investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects.

According to a press release from Brenner’s office, a capital budget is approved every two years with funds going towards improvements to public services and facilities in Ohio.

Funds secured for Delaware and Knox counties, which Brenner representatives in the Ohio Senate, total more than $4 million: Columbus Zoo ($1,400,000), Knox County Fairgrounds Expo Center ($500,000), Orange Township Veterans Memorial ($400,000), The Barn at Stratford ($500,000), Concord Township Park Renovation ($172,000), Knox County Regional Airport ($150,000), The Strand Theatre in Delaware ($100,000), Zuck Riparian Preserve Trail ($18,000) and Kokosing Gap Trail ($14,000).

“These projects will help improve access to the cultural and recreational facilities in Delaware County and to the rich natural beauty and agricultural heritage of Knox County,” Brenner said. “I am very pleased that local communities will be able to benefit from these improvements.”

The Ohio House and Senate approved the capital budget on Wednesday, June 1. It now goes to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Information for this story was submitted by state Sen. Andrew Brenner’s office.

