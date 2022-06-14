Hendershot tapped to lead Main Street Delaware

Main Street Delaware announced Monday that Courtney Hendershot will join the organization July 5 as its new executive director.

Hendershot currently serves as the economic development project manager for the City of Delaware. In the role, she assists existing businesses in expansion and retention efforts. Hendershot also helped the downtown district to secure more than $350,000 in pandemic-related grants aiding 49 businesses.

“The Main Street Delaware Board of Directors is excited to welcome Courtney as our new executive director,” said Jeff Kirby, board president. “We are confident her commitment and skills will help us to continue to move the downtown forward even as we preserve and celebrate the past.”

Beyond Hendershot’s experience in economic development, she has past experience with Main Street communities. She came to know and understand what Main Street organizations mean for a city and downtown after college, when she worked for Downtown PKB, a Main Street community in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Her experience there included event planning and promotion, securing sponsorship, and fundraising, as well as marketing and social media management.

Hendershot graduated from Ohio Northern University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) in Marketing and Social Media.

She said she is committed to continuing to make downtown Delaware a vibrant place for everyone while looking to further support downtown business and continue growth.

“I am excited to start a new venture within the city of Delaware,” Hendershot said. “Being a part of the community during such a hard time and trying to find my footing during the pandemic has really allowed me to see all the potential of our downtown. I am fortunate to be able to continue working with such a wonderful board of directors, Caroline, volunteers, and downtown businesses.”

As it solidifies its leadership team, the Main Street Board of Directors also is promoting current program coordinator Caroline Pusateri to program director effective immediately. Pusateri joined Main Street Delaware in 2018 as an office assistant and become program coordinator in 2019.

“Caroline’s work is evident in every successful event that Main Street holds, and we are pleased to recognize her focus and creativity with this well-deserved promotion,” Kirby said. “Downtown Delaware is in good hands with Courtney and Caroline collaborating to make the area as successful as it can be.”

Main Street Delaware is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the Home for the Holidays celebration and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or [email protected] Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.

