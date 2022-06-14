Magazine touts OWU’s value

Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s “best colleges for your money,” according to Money magazine’s new “Best Colleges in America 2022” list.

To create the list, Money examined 24 quality, affordability, and outcomes data points from more than 2,400 four-year colleges. A total of 671 schools were ranked, with Ohio Wesleyan earning a spot among the magazine’s Top 500 U.S. and Top 14 Ohio schools.

“Our quality measures focus on graduation rates,” Money’s executive editor Mike Ayers stated in announcing the rankings.

“For affordability, we weighed the net price of a degree, student and parent borrowing, and loan repayment rates,” Ayers continued. “For outcomes, we consider median earnings, the share of alumni working, and the share of alumni earning more than a high school grad. …

“We might be a bit biased,” he concluded, “but we think that Money’s ‘Best Colleges’ is the most helpful list in the market to help prospective students, parents, and counselors make the best decision for one’s future.”

In evaluating a college’s outcomes (30% of a school’s score), Money used data including employment outcomes and earnings 10 years after entering college, both culled from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, as well as economic mobility index information from the nonprofit Third Way think tank and return on investment data from the nonprofit, D.C.-based Bipartisan Policy Center.

In addition to Money’s 2022 rankings, Ohio Wesleyan also is featured among the latest “Best Colleges” lists issued by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, Fiske Guide to Colleges, and others.

Learn more about Money’s new rankings at https://money.com/best-colleges and more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at www.owu.edu/admission.

Ohio Wesleyan University graduates celebrate earning their diplomas this spring.

Named to ‘Best Colleges in America’ list

Special to The Gazette [email protected]

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

