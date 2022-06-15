County’s COVID-19 risk level drops to low

Good news, courtesy of the Delaware Public Health District — the county’s COVID-19 community level has fallen from a medium risk last week to low risk as of Monday.

On June 13, the DPHD posted the following on Facebook:

“As you and your family prepare to travel for summer vacation, it’s a good idea to check the spread of COVID-19 through the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels County Check Tool: https://bit.ly/3mJCOa1.

“Delaware County is currently at a low risk level. It’s important to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms, to help reduce community spread.

“COVID-19 medications are now available through prescription. You must take oral COVID-19 medication within 5 days of your first COVID-19 symptoms. Because all COVID-19 meds require a prescription, the first step after a positive COVID-19 test is to contact a qualified healthcare provider. Use this tool to find a location near you: https://covid-19-test-to-treat-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com/.”

The district reminds people who are at high risk for severe illness to talk to their doctor about whether they should wear a mask, and it noted everyone 5 years of age and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

How many booster shots should a person have?

According to the DPHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Everyone ages 5 years and older should get one booster after completing their COVID-19 vaccine primary series; two boosters (for) adults ages 50 years and older and people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.”

Last week, the DPHD’s monthly report for June indicated that Delaware County had the fewest hospitalizations for the coronavirus among central Ohio counties. From June 2021 to May 2022, 50 unvaccinated people and 33 vaccinated people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. During that same time frame, 86 unvaccinated people and 47 vaccinated people died from COVID-19 in the district’s reporting areas.

The DPHD will have the following upcoming community clinics:

• Juneteenth Festival at Blue Limestone Park in Delaware from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18.

• Elm Valley Joint Fire District (9821 U.S. Route 42) in the village of Ashley from 3-6 p.m. on June 27.

For those individuals who have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine, $100 Visa gift cards will be given out as these clinics while supplies last.

DPHD also had a community clinic during the Pride Festival at Boardman Arts Park on June 4.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_Corona-Virus.jpg

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.