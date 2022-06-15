Symphony to perform concert at Asbury

In a first of its kind event, the Central Ohio Symphony will perform a short chamber concert featuring two very unusual instruments, the theremin and the harpsichord, as solo instruments in new music. Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos will lead the musicians and special guest artists in the two-works concert on Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Asbury Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. in Delaware.

The guest artists for the concert are Caroline Scruggs, theremin, and Michael Delfin, harpsichord. Scruggs, who resides in Virginia, will be performing “Concerto for Theremin and Chamber Orchestra” by Columbus composer Linda Kernohan. Delfin, a Cincinnati artist, will perform “Dead White Man Music” a concerto for harpsichord and chamber ensemble by Evan Williams. Both pieces are being presented as part of the Symphony’s NEA and Ohio Arts Council funded project, “Play It Again,” giving new music a second or third playing after its debut.

“We thought this would be a fun, casual evening of music,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “Our audience will experience and explore recent works in a different setting for our orchestra.

“What is unique about this concert are the featured soloists and their instruments. The theremin is an unusual electronic musical instrument rarely seen in the orchestra world. And the harpsichord, once the foundation of baroque music, is rarely heard in modern orchestras. We are looking forward to Caroline and Michael’s performances that night!”

During the concert, the Symphony will also announce its 2022-2023 season, which will be its 44th.

The orchestra will perform masked.

Information about the concert and tickets can be found on the Symphony website or by calling 740-362-1799.

