Stadge selected to serve on land bank board

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. announced recently that David Stadge has been named to the Delaware County Land Bank Board of Directors.

The Treasurer’s Office appoints one person to sit on the board.

“I can’t think of a better representative for the land bank than David,” Rankey said. “He’s one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met, and he is a long-time Delaware County resident, businessman and public servant. He’s the ideal person for the position.”

Stadge recently joined the staff of the Treasurer’s Office as the director of special projects.

“I appreciate Treasurer Rankey giving me this opportunity,” Stadge said. “As a former member of the Delaware County Finance Authority, I have a keen interest and a lot of experience in the areas of property and real estate management. I hope to put that interest and knowledge to good use with the land bank.”

Stadge joined the Finance Authority in 2014 and served two terms as treasurer before being elected chairman in 2016. He was the longest-serving chairman in Finance Authority history, having held the post for three years.

His business experience is considerable. He was a senior manager at Deloitte for 13 years. He was an account executive for more than eight years at various software firms, and spent seven years as a financial analyst for the Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation. Stadge and his wife, Vicki, also operated a successful specialty retail and coffee shop in Newark for 15 years.

Stadge is a graduate of Murray State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. He is also a CPA.

The Delaware County Land Bank is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to strategically acquire abandoned or foreclosed properties and return them to productive use. The goal is to reduce blight and increase property values.

Rankey was elected Delaware County treasurer in 2020. He is the county’s chief investment officer and responsible for collecting more than $660 million in annual property taxes from more than 90,000 parcels. His office also oversees an investment portfolio in excess of $325 million.

