Nationwide Children’s earns top 10 ranking

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nationwide Children’s Hospital has once again been named to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. The Honor Roll is a distinction awarded to only 10 children’s hospitals nationwide recognized by U.S. News as the “Best of the Best.” Nationwide Children’s is recognized at No. 9 on the Honor Roll list.

The 2022-23 Honor Roll designation marks the ninth consecutive year Nationwide Children’s has received this distinction. The Honor Roll list is based on a hospital’s cumulative ranking in 10 specialties evaluated by U.S. News. Nationwide Children’s is ranked among the nation’s best in all 10 specialties, with five ranked in the top 10.

“We work to provide the highest quality care to children in our community and to the children we serve from around the world,” said Tim Robinson, Nationwide Children’s CEO. “The dedication of our physicians, researchers and staff to our patients and their families never wavers, and this recognition is a testament to our team’s efforts.”

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, now in their 16th year, are designed to assist patients, their families and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals ranking is one means of being recognized for continued progress and improvements in pursuing best outcomes, integrated care and research. For more information, visit Best Children’s Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook andTwitter.

Submitted by Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

