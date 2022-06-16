Dublin to hold public art talk

The City of Dublin and the nonprofit Dublin Arts Council (DAC) will hold a community forum on public art from 10-11:30 a.m. June 25 at City Council Chambers, 5555 Perimeter Drive.

“The primary objective of the forum is to listen and review the process for adding to Dublin’s large-scale permanent public art collection,” said a DAC press release. “Dublin Arts Council and City of Dublin staff and leaders recognize that community engagement is vital to the public art process and are inviting all those who live, work, visit, play and learn in Dublin to attend.”

The event will begin with a presentation about the city’s public art process. Afterwards, there will be breakout sections regarding communication about public art; parks and site selection process for public art; site for the next public artwork in Dublin’s M.L. “Red” Trabue Nature Reserve; and artist Ilan Averbuch’s concept for The Boat in the Field public artwork.

“By creating a collection of public art, the Dublin Art in Public Places program’s goal is to enhance the quality of life for Dublin’s residents and to strengthen the city as a destination for visitors,” the DAC said. “The collection includes both large and small visual artworks acquired through a variety of models in which Dublin Arts Council and City of Dublin are actively engaged; including major gifting, committee-directed projects, calls for entries and jurying, on-loan programs with an acquisition component, interactive projects, contributions to the City’s interior collection and projects which define a community initiative.”

The program, which began in 1988, now consists of more than 60 projects valued at a total of $3.8 million. Perhaps the best known of these are Field of Corn (with Osage Oranges) at 4995 Rings Road and the Leatherlips sculpture at 7377 Riverside Drive.

For more information, visit dublinarts.org.

Art isn’t the only thing happening in Dublin.

“Drivers on State Route 33 can now see buildings taking shape on the campus of the new Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care Dublin,” said the website VisitDublinOhio.com. “A medical office building and outpatient surgery center are scheduled to open in late Summer 2022 and house primary care, endoscopy, specialty medical clinics, surgical clinics and more.”

Beginning at 8:45 p.m. on June 19, the city will hold its first Juneteenth event. Speakers will discuss the origins of what has become the latest federal holiday, culminating in a walk across an especially lighted Dublin Link Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge will also be light in red, white, blue, green and yellow the evening of June 20.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

