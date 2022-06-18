Powell Festival lineup announced

After a two-year hiatus, the city of Powell’s ever-popular Powell Festival is set to return to Village Green Park next week with the 25th anniversary of the annual celebration.

Beginning on Friday, June 24, the Powell Festival will feature a bevy of family-friendly, free entertainment options that will include music performances, children’s activities and fireworks. The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on June 24 and run through 11 p.m. The following day, the festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 p.m.

The Powell Festival also offers food trucks, a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), a marketplace, and a Saturday street fair that will feature the various shops and dining establishments of downtown Powell as well as pop-up shops from select Ohio-based artisans and companies lining Olentangy Street.

While the DORA is in effect, patrons who purchase an alcoholic drink in a specially marked cup from an authorized location may leave that establishment with their drink and walk around inside designated DORA boundaries. Alcohol purchased inside festival grounds may be taken outside the event as long as the beverage is in a DORA-designated cup and the patron remains inside DORA boundaries.

The DORA will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days of the festival, and the DORA boundaries are clearly marked with signage.

Musical acts throughout the weekend include local musician Josh Rizzo, who will take the McClurg Properties Community Stage on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by certified platinum singer and songwriter Ryan Cabrera at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Powell Community Band will kick off the music at 1 p.m. and will be followed by the local band SoulPunch at 6 p.m. The Grammy-nominated Spin Doctors will close out the performances at 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks display will serve as the ceremonial close to Powell Festival 2022 and will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking will be available at Faith Life Church, located at 284 S. Liberty St., and Powell Center, located at 345 W. Olentangy St. Free shuttles will also be available from the former Esporta Fitness location, which is located at 3474 Sawmill Drive. On Friday only, parking will be available at Adventure Park.

For more information on Powell Festival 2022, including a full list of vendors and activities, visit www. festival.cityofpowell.us.

The Spin Doctors will perform during the Powell Festival at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_SpinDoctors_credit_Courtesy-Northstar-Artists-1.jpg The Spin Doctors will perform during the Powell Festival at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Courtesy photo | Northstar Artists Ryan Cabrera will perform during the Powell Festival at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_RyanCabrera_credit_NickLippman-1.jpg Ryan Cabrera will perform during the Powell Festival at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Courtesy photo | Nick Lippman A group of students pose for a photo at a previous Powell Festival. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_SolarPavilion_credit_KlattePhotography-1.jpg A group of students pose for a photo at a previous Powell Festival. Courtesy photo | Klatte Photography

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

