Transit board seeking new executive director

The Delaware County Transit Board of Directors announced Thursday that Harry Kamdar, executive director of the public transportation agency, will be departing from the position on July 29.

In a press release, the board stated that in his resignation letter, which was dated June 10, Kamdar cited “personal reasons” for his decision to resign. In the letter, Kamdar stated he will be “available to assist with the transition process so as to ensure business continuity and succession planning.”

Kamdar’s resignation was accepted by the board Wednesday.

After serving as executive director of the Ohio State Dental Board, Kamdar took over as the new Delaware County Transit executive director on Feb. 28.

Ferzan Ahmed, chairman of the DCT Board of Directors, stated in the press release that the board will launch its search for a new director immediately.

“We wish Harry the best and appreciate his willingness to assist with a smooth transition,” Ahmed said. “We will continue to chart a path forward for Delaware County Transit. This is a vibrant community and the future is bright for public transportation here.”

For more information about Delaware County Transit, visit https://www.delcotransit.com/.

