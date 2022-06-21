Pacer Fest set to debut

A group consisting of Delaware City Schools students and teachers along with members of the community have come together to form a new committee aimed at increasing school spirit.

The Pacer Spirit Committee, which will hold a pep rally in August, was founded last year by rising Hayes senior Cassie Klumpp and sixth-grade teacher Brooke Brenner after the pair thought the district could use more school spirit.

Klumpp said seeing the district’s events and traditions get interrupted by the pandemic helped her and Brenner get motivated to start the committee and create new traditions.

“The pandemic placed a huge constraint on many loved traditions and activities, as well as a normal learning environment,” Klumpp said. “As we continue to navigate life moving forward, there could not be a better time to implement a committee that is all about elevating school spirit, connecting the community, cultivating leadership, and connecting all Pacers of the past, present and future.”

Brenner agreed, adding, “As a both a teacher and parent in the district, I could feel that something was missing during the last few years. There was a lack of enthusiasm and sense of pride throughout the district as the pandemic continued to complicate and restrict events. In addition, as our district has continued to expand, we have had to explore new methods to maintain some of the DCS traditions while including our growing population.”

Brenner said she wanted “to be a part of that solution” and said the committee has been meeting regularly since October to plan events.

“I wanted to reignite that Pacer spirit and bring back and/or reinvent some new and old traditions,” Brenner said. “I wanted to help connect our community with our schools. And I wanted to create opportunities to celebrate our amazing student leaders.”

Brenner said the committee is growing and now has more than 30 members made up of students, staff, community members and local business owners.

The committee’s first big event, Pacer Fest, will be take place at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Hayes High School.

“This communitywide event will be an elevated pep rally that will highlight our fall athletes, marching band and cheerleaders,” Brenner said. “We will also have face painting, concessions, a photo booth, prizes and more. We have also partnered with Delaware County Transit to provide free transportation from our event to First Friday to build a stronger connection between our schools and community.”

Klumpp said she hopes the event increases school spirit before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

“Our goals are to host a successful communitywide pep rally that uplifts and elevates our students and athletes as we head into the school year,” Klumpp said. “We hope by creating this as a community event, that the younger families within the district come to show their support and provide their children with something to look forward to when they’re at that age. As a whole, we hope to elevate school spirit, build community backing, and create long-standing traditions for everyone to enjoy.”

Brenner said she hopes the event becomes a tradition and said if the event is a success, then she hopes to do one before each athletic season.

Klumpp added she wants future generations of students to have a positive experience in the district.

“Throughout my years of schooling within Delaware, I’ve been blessed to have such a positive experience,” Klumpp said. “By being connected to many younger families in the district, I wanted to ensure that even down the road, their young children, and everyone else is able to have a memorable experience. We are lucky to be within a school district that is filled with phenomenal teachers, administrators, and many talented students, something the whole community should be proud of and continue to recognize.”

The pair said more information about the committee and Pacer Fest can be found on the Pacer Spirit Committee Facebook page or on Instagram @pacerspiritcommittee.

