Free lunch program available in Sunbury

SUNBURY — The city square is one of 16 sites for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry’s (WARM) Kids Lunch Club.

“The Westerville Area Kids Lunch Club is a FREE program that provides children 1-18 with nutritious meals … throughout the summer when school is not in session at 16 area sites,” WARM’s website said. The program began in 2011 and has grown each year.

The Kids Lunch Club runs weekdays from May 31 through Aug. 10, with the other sites in Columbus, Gahanna and Westerville. The Sunbury site is open 12:30-1:15 p.m. weekdays outside, rain or shine.

“In place of onsite activities, kids will be given Enrichment Kits along with their to-go lunches,” WARM’s Facebook page said. The kits contain educational activities. The menu varies but are pork and nut free.

On Wednesdays, boxes of produce are given out. On Fridays, weekend bags are distributed. These contain shelf-stable snacks and meals such as canned pasta, crackers, granola bars and raisins that are good for the weekend. The program is assisted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There will also be a Fun Bus visit to “deliver popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and a variety of prizes to the kids,” WARM’s website said. For Sunbury, that will be on Tuesday, July 19.

“There is no paperwork required!” the WARM site said of the Kids Lunch Club. “All are welcome.”

Volunteers are welcome at the site by calling 614-899-0196 or emailing [email protected]

The ministry is holding a Hot Dog Open House from 1-3 p.m. Friday at its headquarters, 150 Heatherdown Drive, Westerville. In addition, WARM is celebrating its 50th anniversary on July 15 at the Renaissance Hotel, Polaris.

This past May, WARM received a $20,000 donation from Kroger. Also in May, Stephanie Robinson became the organization’s new executive director.

For more information, visit warmwesterville.org.

Another program that involves Sunbury and Westerville is My Very Own Blanket. This Westerville-based charity donates blankets to children in foster care. Last summer, “members of the Big Walnut Realty Association made 50 blankets and donated $470 to My Very Own Blanket!” said a post on the charity’s Facebook page.

The Delaware Public Health District has posted about another helpful service earlier this year.

“WIC Delaware Morrow Union is now on Facebook!” the post said. “We’re so excited to use this page as a useful information tool for all participating women, infants and children within the Delaware, Morrow & Union County WIC program! Please like & share and let the community know!”

WARM’s Westerville headquarters. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_DSCF8868.jpg WARM’s Westerville headquarters. Sunbury’s city square is one of the sites for WARM’s Kids Lunch Club. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_DSCF8876.jpg Sunbury’s city square is one of the sites for WARM’s Kids Lunch Club.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.