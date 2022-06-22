Communities to celebrate July 4

Now that Father’s Day is over, families are starting to plan for the Fourth of July, which falls on a Monday this year. Here is a look at what some selected cities in and around Delaware County are planning for the holiday.

Columbus: The 40th Red, White & Boom returns with a parade, street festival, two stages of live music and the choreographed fireworks show. The fun starts at 11 a.m., and the fireworks will be fired from Genoa Park at 10 p.m. As readers know, this event is on a different date than the holiday — this year, it’s Friday, July 1. For more information, visit www.redwhiteandboom.org.

Delaware: The annual parade starts at 3 p.m. July 4, with the same route as past years (Delaware County Fairgrounds to Sandusky Street and ending at Henry Street). The Central Ohio Symphony will perform its 36th annual July 4 Concert at 7:30 p.m. on the Phillips Glen lawn of Ohio Wesleyan University. Fireworks will be launched from Cherry Street, with good viewing at OWU’s practice fields and Henry and Sandusky streets. For more information, visit www.delawareohio.net.

Dublin: Things get off to an early start with a Fishing Derby at Avery Park Pond at 8 a.m. July 4. The Independence Day parade goes through historic Dublin at 11 a.m. Live music will be played at Dublin Coffman High School Stadium, 6780 Coffman Road. The headline act is Gary LeVox, lead singer of Rascal Flatts. Fireworks will follow at 9:50 p.m. For more information, visit www.visitdublinohio.com.

Orange Township: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, there will be an Independence Day Bike Parade at the Orange Township Hall Park, 1680 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center. Bikes will be decorated in red, white and blue.

Ostrander: The Ostrander Civic Association will present a “Stars & Stripes Forever” parade at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4. This year’s grand marshal will be Dorothy Wilcox. There will be food trucks available in the village, and fireworks will begin at dusk.

Sunbury: Sunbury Square will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 4 for a Kid Zone and antiques, arts and crafts. A parade around the square is at 10 a.m. Following the parade are hot dog and pie eating contests, as well as a Men in Heels race. The action shifts over to the old Big Walnut High School for fireworks at dusk.

The day’s events are sponsored by the Big Walnut Civic Association and the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

Westerville: The Rotary Club of Westerville is planning this year’s event, starting with a parade at 10:30 a.m. on July 4. Live music and food trucks will be at the Westerville Sports Complex (325 Cleveland Ave.) from 5-10 p.m., which the city said is the recommended spot for viewing the fireworks. Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., will be closed off all day, and County Line Road between Cleveland and Executive Campus Drive will be closed starting at 7 p.m.

If we’ve left any townships or villages out, feel free to email us your community’s July 4th event information at [email protected], and we’ll include it in our Delaware County Notebook listings.

A number of tractors took part in the 2021 Fourth of July parade in the village of Ostrander. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_Ostrander-Parade-2021.jpg A number of tractors took part in the 2021 Fourth of July parade in the village of Ostrander. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

