MTSO to host ‘Finding Fellowship’ screening

Methodist Theological School in Ohio will host a screening of the film “Finding Fellowship” and a discussion with the director at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The free event, sponsored by the Theological Commons at MTSO, will be held in the Alford Centrum on the MTSO campus, 3081 Columbus Pike, Delaware.

“Finding Fellowship” aired on PBS in November 2021. It follows three racially segregated churches – one Black, two white – in Quince Orchard, Maryland, that had each fallen on hard financial times. In 1968, as members of the three churches debated the consequences of merging, it was announced that Martin Luther King Jr. had just been murdered. Despite King’s assassination, the three churches voted to merge their congregations into one.

Following the screening, “Finding Fellowship” director Jason Green will discuss the film with MTSO Assistant Professor of History, Ethics, and Black Church and African Diaspora Studies Tejai Beulah Howard.

Green is the co-founder, senior vice president and general counsel of SkillSmart, a construction compliance, reporting and tracking technology company. Before founding SkillSmart, he served as associate counsel to President Barack Obama. He is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and earned a law degree from Yale Law School.

Methodist Theological School in Ohio provides theological education and leadership in pursuit of a just, sustainable and generative world.

Submitted by the Methodist Theological School in Ohio

